Joan Laporta hints at real reason behind surprise Barcelona sale

Over the weekend, Barcelona finalised the departure of Inigo Martinez, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a free transfer. The 34-year-old’s exit came as a shock to many, given that he was expected to be a regular starter for Hansi Flick’s side during the upcoming 2025-26 season.

It had been reported that Martinez had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave Barcelona for free if he sought a new opportunity, and although that may be the case, club president Joan Laporta has hinted that the veteran was encouraged to make the move to the Saudi Arabia, as he told TV3.

“Deco already said that we had five centre-backs and that one should leave. I think Inigo would’ve loved to stay here for one more season, but this train passes only once. I think he made a good decision, a decision on a family level. He came for free and we already spoke before that if an opportunity like this comes, we would let him go.”

Martinez exit helps Barcelona with their registration issue

While losing Martinez is a big blow for Barcelona, getting his wages off the books is good news in their bid to register several players before the start of the new La Liga season this weekend – although it still may not be enough to ensure that the likes of Joan Garcia, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji are able to feature against Mallorca. Despite this, Laporta is confident.

“We are working to ensure that they are all registered. With Marc’s decision, we have options – according to what the medical report says. This week, things will happen.”

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can find a solution before the trip to Son Moix at the weekend. Garcia should be registered, but it could be tough for Flick to count on Rashford and co.