In five days’ time, Barcelona will start their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a trip to Son Moix, where they will face Mallorca. But as things stand, they will be without a number of important players for that match.

Robert Lewandowski will miss out due to injury, while there are doubts about whether Dani Olmo will make it too – as he has also been suffering with physical problems. And on top of this, Barcelona have still to register multiple players, such as starting goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford.

Garcia was brought in to be Barcelona’s new starter between the sticks, but as of yet, he is not able to play against Mallorca. Despite this, he is relaxed about the situation, as he told MD (via Sempre Barca) after Sunday’s Joan Gamper Trophy victory over Como.

“I have felt really comfortable and happy. It’s different from what I was used to, but I’m adapting well. I just try to perform well every day in training, and if people are speaking well of me, that’s great — I’ll keep working the same way.

“The club and my circle have both been reassuring me about the registration. I’m focused on my day-to-day work, and I assume it will get done. Ter Stegen is our captain — we all respect him — and if the issue with the club gets resolved, it’s better for everyone.”

Barcelona currently have one goalkeeper for Mallorca match

Given that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is out for the foreseeable future after undergoing back surgery, Barcelona only have one goalkeeper that is eligible to face Mallorca on Saturday. Garcia, as well as Wojciech Szczesny, are not yet registered with La Liga, which means that Inaki Pena would be in goals at Son Moix as things stand.

However, now that Ter Stegen has agreed to sign the relevant documents that would allow Barcelona to de-register him, Garcia should be signed up in the next few days.