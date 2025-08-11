Over the weekend, Barcelona completed a deal to sell veteran defender Inigo Martinez to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. And on the back of this, it has emerged that another member of Hansi Flick’s squad could join him there.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Saudi Arabia are interested in bringing Ferran Torres to the Middle East. The 25-year-old, who scored 19 goals for Barcelona across all competitions last season, would be offered a three-year deal worth €60m (€20m per season), which would blow his current salary out of the water.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now reacted to the speculation, and he has confirmed that neither Ferran nor Al-Nassr are interested in a possible deal.

“Al Nassr are not working on Ferran Torres deal. Zero talks, no interest on both sides, Al Nassr are confident to get Kingsley Coman deal done in 24/48h as winger addition… and Ferran’s only focused on Barça.”

Retaining the services of Ferran is vital for Barcelona

This news is excellent for Barcelona, as it cannot be overstated how important a player Ferran is for them. The vast majority of his 45 appearances last season came as a substitute, and to have a squad player that can post 26 G/A (19 goals, seven assists) is incredibly invaluable for any team that wants to challenge on all fronts.

With the addition of Marcus Rashford, Barcelona will have three very strong striker options for the 2025-26 campaign – and all three will be needed there across the season if Robert Lewandowski continues to suffer with physical problems. Ferran is seen as the immediate backup to the Polish striker, so he will be crucial for Flick.

Barcelona may well part ways with one more first team player before the summer transfer window closes in a few weeks’ time, but it is almost certain that it will not be Ferran that departs.