On Sunday, Barcelona ended their pre-season schedule with a resounding 5-0 victory over Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy, and one of the stars for Hansi Flick’s side was Fermin Lopez. The 22-year-old scored the opening two goals at the Estadi Olimpic, which he hopes will be a sign of things to come for the 2025-26 campaign.

Fermin won the MVP award for the match, and as per MD, he reacts to the performance of his Barcelona teammates against Como. He also gave his thoughts for the upcoming season.

“It was a great game from the whole team that will be good for us. The work is non-negotiable, the pressure is high too, like last year, when we did very well. Let’s continue like this.”

Fermin confirms desire to remain as a Barcelona player

It has been an interesting summer for Fermin, who has attracted significant transfer interest – particularly from Manchester United and Chelsea. However, he confirmed that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona.

“I want to stay here, it’s my dream and I will stay, I’m happy to help the team. Many things have been said, but I am going to continue defending these colours and working as hard as anyone else, so that the Catalans are calm.”

Fermin also spoke on Barcelona’s new signings, as well as addressing the recent controversy surrounding club captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

“The new players are very good and will help us a lot. Marc is the first captain, we respect him a lot, what has happened are external things.”

Fermin can stake his claim to be a regular starter in 2025-26

Dani Olmo’s continual injury problems means that Fermin Lopez is likely to have a lot of playing time during the 2025-26 season, and if he can replicate the performance against Como on a regular basis, he should be able to move up in Flick’s estimations.