Earlier in the summer, Barcelona almost signed Nico Williams from Athletic Club, having signalled their intention to pay his release clause. They were ready to splash out €58m to get the deal done, but in the end, an total agreement was not forthcoming, and the Spain international would end up committing to a new 10-year deal at San Mames.

Barcelona had not planned to move for Williams this summer, having been rejected by him 12 months prior. But after his agent opened the door to a deal, they made strong arrangements. In principle, an agreement on personal terms was reached, but before the Catalans could pay his release clause, the 22-year-old changed his mind, and signed a new deal with Athletic.

As part of that new contract, Williams’ release clause was increased. Barcelona were able to sign him for €58m, but going forward, he can only be prised away from Athletic if a fee in the region of €90m is paid, as per ED.

Barcelona will not go back in for Nico Williams

Having been snubbed by Williams in both the summers of 2024 and 2025, and because of this, they have declared that they will never try to sign him again. His new €90m release clause means that it would have been tricky anyway, especially while their well-documented financial woes remain.

However, that release clause could still tempt clubs from the Premier League, who have also shown interest in Williams over the last couple of years. But for now, it is not anticipated that anyone will look to take him away from Athletic – and given the length of contract he has signed in Bilbao, he is also not expected to want to leave.

Athletic will be pleased that they still have Williams on their books, and they will hope that he is at his best during the upcoming 2025-26 season.