[WATCH] Raphinha and Lamine Yamal join Como chaos

Barcelona are in full cruise control with a dominant half time 4-0 lead over Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy final.

La Blaugrana are looking to rack up a fourth summer victory to sign off for the summer with a win at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Hansi Flick has shuffled his starting line up ahead of the La Liga opener against Mallorca on August 16.

Marcus Rashford has been handed a first start, on the back of scoring his first club goal in the win over FC Daegu at the end of July, and he had a hand in Barcelona third goal of the first period.

Spain international Fermin Lopez was also handed a surprise start by Flick and the 22-year-old has grabbed the chance with both hands.

A defensive error gifted him the chance to fire home the game’s first goal before a cracking long-range effort doubled Barcelona’s advantage on 35 minutes.

With the hosts in full flight, they were able to stretch their legs before the break, to put the game beyond Como.

Rashford burst away down the right channel and his perfect back post was steered home by the rampaging Raphinha.

Rashford put it on a platter for Raphinha 🍽️ (via @FCBarcelona)pic.twitter.com/QqWJXTCMY6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 10, 2025

A perfect link up between two of Flick’s starting attacking trio and the was more link up play for Barcelona’s fourth just before the interval.

Rashford forced more defensive indecision in the Como backline, as Raphinha beat goalkeeper Jean Butez to a loose, to tee up Lamine Yamal for a close range tap in.

The case for Rashford to replace the injured Robert Lewandowski next weekend continues to grow and Flick may rest him for the second period to keep the England international fresh for the flight to Palma.

Ferran Torres and Gavi will both be looking for game time in the second half with the former also a candidate to cover for Lewandowski.

