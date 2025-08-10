Barcelona are 2-0 up against Serie A side Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy final in Catalonia.

La Blaugrana are looking to stretch their preseason winning streak to four victories and sign off for the summer with a win at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Hansi Flick is still tinkering with his line up ahead of the La Liga opener against Mallorca on August 16.

Marcus Rashford has been handed a first start, on the back of scoring his first club goal in the win over FC Daegu at the end of July.

Robert Lewandowski’s injury has gifted Rashford a chance to impress but it’s a different new face that has made the key difference.

Flick opted to bring Fermin Lopez into his starting line up and the Spain international has seized his opportunity.

In a first 45 minutes of few clear chances, a poor pass out of the Como defence was intercepted by Lopez, who fired past Jean Butez on 21 minutes.

💭 What a player Fermin Lopez is! I can’t believe there are losers who wanted the club to sell him. ❓Should we have signed Dani Olmo? pic.twitter.com/y3X7olvam0 — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) August 10, 2025

Sharp anticipation and a composed finish from Lopez will keep him in Flick’s mind for a possible starting spot in Palma next weekend.

However, Barcelona’s No.16 was not finished there, as another defensive mix up allowed him to cannon home from 20 yards just before the interval.

Fermin Lopez againnnn ⚽️ What a player 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0gBjpI2tMA — MC (@CrewsMat10) August 10, 2025

The majority of the other starters should remain in place with Pau Cubari partnering Ronald Araujo in central defence.

The main question could focus on Rashford, with Lewandowski almost certain to miss out on the first game of the season, and the England international has a chance to make his mark.

Ferran Torres is only fit enough for a spot on the bench and that could play to his benefit if Flick sticks with the same team at the start of the second period.