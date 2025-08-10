Manchester United told Real Madrid could meddle in midfielder deal

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder, as they seek to finally sign a Toni Kroos replacement. They hold a strong interest in Manchester City and Spain superstar Rodri Hernandez, but in fact, it could be another Premier League pivot that they make a move for.

That is the opinion of former Premier League striker Troy Deeney, who has told talkSPORT (via CaughtOffside) that Real Madrid could look to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton next summer – provided that Manchester United fail to sign him from Brighton during the current transfer window.

“I think United have to get Baleba this window, or they don’t get him. If he has another good season, I do think other teams with Real Madrid and the like will come in and go ‘Bosh, we’ll have him’. I think if Man United want him…if I’m Ruben Amorim I’m kind of bullish on that. I’d be saying ‘get this deal done because then I can get you into Europe’. If they can sign him, he can move them up 10 spaces (in the Premier League standings).”

Baleba would fit Real Madrid’s transfer policy to a tee

It’s clear that Real Madrid want a new defensive midfielder, but they are unlikely to get anyone in before this summer’s transfer window closes at the start of September. 2026 will almost certainly be the time to them to strike, and if Rodri is not available at that time, Baleba would be an excellent alternative.

At 21, he would be a perfect fit for Real Madrid’s transfer policy of signing younger players to become establish stars at the Santiago Bernabeu. They would also not be shy to pay Brighton’s asking price for the Cameroon international, so it will be interesting to see whether he is someone that enters their thoughts going into 2026.