Real Madrid midfielder ruled out of La Liga opener due to injury

Real Madrid start their 2025-26 season in nine days’ time as they host Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it appears that they will be without an important player for Xabi Alonso’s first La Liga match.

Alonso will have big decisions to make on his first starting line-up of the season – especially in midfield. If he uses a 4-2-3-1 as expected, there will be question marks about who plays alongside Federico Valverde as one of the two pivots in that system. Aurelien Tchouameni is the favourite, but there is also an opportunity for Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga is seeking redemption during the 2025-26 campaign, having had a poor last 12 months. Real Madrid have kept their faith in him, but they will be clear that he needs to return to his best level in order to remain at the Bernabeu long-term.

But unfortunately for Camavinga, he looks set to miss the La Liga opener against Osasuna, with Real Madrid confirming that he has suffered an ankle injury.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his right ankle. Pending evolution.”

How long is Camavinga expected to be out for?

As per Marca, it is only a minor injury for Camavinga, but he is still expected to be out for at least 10 days. And given that Real Madrid face Osasuna next Tuesday (19/08), it would come too soon for him to be involved.

Real Madrid are already without Jude Bellingham for the next 2-3 months after he underwent surgery on a long-standing shoulder injury earlier in the summer. It’s definitely not ideal for Alonso to be without another midfielder for his first match at the Bernabeu, but it looks like he will have to do without Camavinga against Osasuna.