Real Betis want to sign €20m Real Madrid man as Isco replacement

Real Madrid are expected to focus solely on sales for the remainder of the summer transfer window, having already signed four players for Xabi Alonso’s squad. And of those that could depart in the coming weeks is Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos has been told by Alonso that he does not want him to leave this summer, but that has not stopped speculation over a possible exit. A move to Saudi Arabia was recently turned down, but the midfielder is open to joining one club if the opportunity arises: Real Betis.

Ceballos came through the ranks at Betis before a 2017 move to Real Madrid, and eight years on, he could now be set for a return to Andalusia. And in the last 24 hours, the chances of a deal being done look to have increased.

On Sunday, Betis confirmed that superstar playmaker Isco broke his leg during the pre-season friendly defeat to Malaga, which will see him out of action for the next three months. A replacement will now be sought, and according to Sport, the preferred option for those at Los Verdiblancos is Ceballos.

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Ceballos this summer

Real Madrid’s stance on Ceballos is different to their head coach’s, with the report stating that a deal can be done if Betis were to pay €15-20m. This is their asking price, and if it is met, it could allow Los Blancos to seek an immediate replacement, which they cannot do ahead of time because their first team squad is already at capacity.

Ceballos would be a top signing for Betis, and they can afford to get it done – given that they sold Johnny Cardoso to Atletico Madrid for €30m earlier in the summer. However, the funds would be taken away from a possible deal for Antony, whom they want to re-sign from Manchester United.