Real Betis dealt major Isco injury blow on eve of new La Liga season

For the second year in a row, Real Betis are to be without star player Isco Alarcon for the start of the new La Liga season – and like in 2024, it is a serious injury that has struck down the former Real Madrid midfielder.

Back in May 2024, Isco suffered a broken leg during a match against Las Palmas, and that ended his dream of featuring for Spain at Euro 2024. The injury was a bad one, and dueto complications, two surgeries were needed before the problem was fixed. And it meant that he did not make his return to action until January 2025.

Despite the lengthy lay-off, Isco was back to his best during the second half of last season, but he has now been dealt a new injury blow. As per Fabrizio Romano, the 33-year-old is set to be out for three months during Betis’ 3-1 defeat to Malaga in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Los gestos de dolor de Isco, captados por la cámara de @diariosevilla @deportesDDS. Quedan las pruebas médicas, pero los jugadores saben siempre cuándo hay algo más. Y este vídeo de Isco es duro. Veremos en las próximas horas. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/GHmiziFvCr — Manu Colchón (@manu_colchon) August 10, 2025

New injury is in the same area as the old one

Real Betis have confirmed that Isco has suffered “a new fracture without displacement in the middle third of his left fibula”. And while the injury is in the same area as the one that was affected in 2024, the club has stressed that it is not a recurrence, but rather “a new traumatic injury that is unrelated to the previous process”. He will not undergo surgery, but rather, conservative treatment will be used instead.

It is dreadful news for Betis on the eve of the new La Liga season, as they will now be without their talisman for the foreseeable future. They do have a ready-made replacement in Giovani Lo Celso, but it means that there is now even more of a need for a new right winger to arrive, as this is where the Argentine would have started the 2025-26 campaign.