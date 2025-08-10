Player Ratings Barcelona 5-0 Como: Lamine Yamal at the double

Barcelona have rounded off their preseason campaign with a dominant 5-0 win over Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Player ratings

Joan Garcia – 7

Not is busiest of evening as a Barcelona player but short of another dramatic twist he will be in between the posts against Mallorca next weekend.

Eric Garcia – 7

A solid showing from the Spain international at right back, to give Jules Kounde a break, but the France international remains unmoved as a starter.

Ronald Araujo – 7

Inigo Martinez’s move to Saudi Arabia means Araujo is now certain to be first choice alongside Pau Cubarsi at the heart of Barcelona’s defence this season.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Cubarsi has admitted it was hard to see Martinez go – not a lot to do tonight – but he will have to keep stepping up in 2025/26.

Alejandro Balde – 7

Last season was ruined by injury, but he looks back to full fitness now, and Hansi Flick will be confident he can stay in the team.

Pedri – 7

Frenkie de Jong – 7

Another strong preseason showing despite no goal involvements – the heartbeat of this Barcelona team.

Showed a sharp touch inside the box to tee up Fermin Lopez for his second goal of the game, and like Pedri, he will start in Palma next weekend.

Lamine Yamal – 9

Took some time to ease into the game and showed a killer instinct to make it 4-0 just before the break. His second goal will steal the headlines ahead of a huge campaign for the Spain international.

Fermin Lopez – 9

The big story of the night as Fermin grabbed the starting chance given to him by Flick. Two really well-taken goals and a candidate to partner De Jong and Pedri.

Raphinha – 8

Showed electric pace to get into the box and finish off Rashford’s cross. Despite the latter’s form, he will not be letting his starting place go easily.

Marcus Rashford – 8

The prime candidate to cover for the injured Robert Lewandowski in the opening weeks of the season. Left the Como defenders for dust to tee up Raphinha.