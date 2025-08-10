Player Ratings Barcelona 5-0 Como: Lamine Yamal at the double

Barcelona have rounded off their preseason campaign with a dominant 5-0 win over Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy.
Player ratings
Joan Garcia – 7
Not is busiest of evening as a Barcelona player but short of another dramatic twist he will be in between the posts against Mallorca next weekend.
Eric Garcia – 7
A solid showing from the Spain international at right back, to give Jules Kounde a break, but the France international remains unmoved as a starter.
Ronald Araujo – 7
Inigo Martinez’s move to Saudi Arabia means Araujo is now certain to be first choice alongside Pau Cubarsi at the heart of Barcelona’s defence this season.
Pau Cubarsi – 7
Cubarsi has admitted it was hard to see Martinez go – not a lot to do tonight – but he will have to keep stepping up in 2025/26.
Alejandro Balde – 7
Last season was ruined by injury, but he looks back to full fitness now, and Hansi Flick will be confident he can stay in the team.
Pedri – 7Another strong preseason showing despite no goal involvements – the heartbeat of this Barcelona team.
Frenkie de Jong – 7
Showed a sharp touch inside the box to tee up Fermin Lopez for his second goal of the game, and like Pedri, he will start in Palma next weekend.
Lamine Yamal – 9
Took some time to ease into the game and showed a killer instinct to make it 4-0 just before the break. His second goal will steal the headlines ahead of a huge campaign for the Spain international.
Fermin Lopez – 9
The big story of the night as Fermin grabbed the starting chance given to him by Flick. Two really well-taken goals and a candidate to partner De Jong and Pedri.
Raphinha – 8
Showed electric pace to get into the box and finish off Rashford’s cross. Despite the latter’s form, he will not be letting his starting place go easily.
Marcus Rashford – 8
The prime candidate to cover for the injured Robert Lewandowski in the opening weeks of the season. Left the Como defenders for dust to tee up Raphinha.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment