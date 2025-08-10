Marc-Andre ter Stegen delivers rousing speech on Barcelona return

Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has looked to draw a line under his recent row with the club hierarchy.

The two parties were locked in a furious stand off at the start of August following his decision to undergo surgery on a persistent back injury.

Barcelona previously confirmed they had opened disciplinary proceedings against Ter Stegen after he refused to sign the medical document which the club intended to pass over to La Liga regards his surgery recovery time.

The club need Ter Stegen to be ruled out for at least four months to utilise a La Liga rule which allows them to use 80% of Ter Stegen’s salary space to register Joan Garcia.

After initially refusing, Ter Stegen has since relented on his stance, with those proceedings ended and the captaincy reinstated, as his rehabilitation begins.

A home visit from club president Joan Laporta is rumoured to heave broken the deadlock and persuaded Ter Stegen to accept the club’s request.

Ter Stegen ends Barcelona stand off with Gamper message

La Liga will offer an update in midweek over how much salary space can be accessed and Ter Stegen spoke to the Barcelona fans ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy in an attempt to clear the air.

“We must work every season and we will strive to compete for every title again, hoping to achieve as many as possible with your support.

“Thanks to Hansi and his technical staff, who I believe did a fantastic job last year, which we enjoyed immensely as fans, and I also enjoyed as a spectator, unfortunately due to the injury.

“I think it was important to resolve the dispute between me and the club, now it’s time to look forward.

“We have a very tough season ahead of us. With the signings, we will be stronger. We will fight for all the trophies. I love you, culers!”