Joan Garcia backs Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s return despite No.1 battle

New Barcelona No.1 Joan Garcia has backed Marc-Andre ter Stegen to remain as club captain in the 2025/26 season.

Ter Stegen spoke on the Estadi Johan Cruyff pitch ahead of Barcelona’s dominant 5-0 Joan Gamper Trophy final win over Como.

The German international looked to address the friction between himself and the club which has dominated the last few weeks.

Barcelona previously opened disciplinary proceedings against Ter Stegen as he refused to sign medical documents which the club intended to pass to La Liga regarding his surgery recovery time.

The club need Ter Stegen to be ruled out for at least four months to utilise a La Liga rule which allows them to use 80% of his salary space to register Garcia.

After initially refusing, Ter Stegen has since relented on his stance, with those proceedings ended and the captaincy reinstated, as his rehabilitation begins.

La Liga will make a decision on the case in the coming days and Barcelona will know if Garcia is in place to start their season opener at Mallorca on August 16.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Ter Stegen’s pre-match message was positive, as he called on the issue to now end, and tipped the new-look team to excel in his absence.

Joan Garcia backs rival Ter Stegen

Garcia and Ter Stegen embraced at full time and the new stopper is hoping he sticks around for the campaign.

“The club have told me my registration will be done soon and without any issues.

“In the dressing room we have no problems with Ter Stegen. He’s the captain and we have great respect for him, if things between him and the club are on their way to being resolved, that’s best for everyone.

“I’m extremely comfortable. It’s a completely different style from what I’m used to, but I think I’m adapting well and feel in great shape.”

Joan Laporta echoed the claim of Barcelona being ready to seal all outstanding before the trip to Mallorca next weekend.