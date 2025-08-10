Getafe net €13m as key defender makes Premier League move

A number of players have swapped La Liga for the Premier League this summer, including Martin Zubimendi and Thierno Barry. And the latest to do so will be Getafe defender Omar Alderete.

Alderete has previously been linked with a switch to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, although it will not be the London club that the centre-back joins. As reported by Diario AS, he is set to sign for newly-promoted Sunderland, with a deal having been agreed with Getafe.

As per the report, Sunderland have agreed a deal worth €13m (€12m + €1m in add-ons) with Getafe, and Alderete will now travel to the north east of England to undergo medical tests – before finalising the move. Barring any setbacks, he will be able to make his Premier League debut next weekend.

Alderete exit is a blow – but Getafe need the money

For the second summer in a row, Getafe have managed to bank €10m+ for a defender, following Gaston Alvarez’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al Qadasiya 12 months ago. The Madrid club needed to raise funds in order to be able to bankroll a spending spree, and this can now commence in the coming weeks.

For now, Getafe’s primary focus will be to find a replacement for Alderete, who is a massive loss for head coach Jose Bordalas. It was a mixed bag of a season for Los Azulones during the 2024-25 season, which ultimately saw them record a respectable 13th place finish in the La Liga standings.

Getafe will be one of the teams to watch in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, as they seek to put the funds raised from Alderete’s sale to good use. The pressure is on the club’s sporting department to use the money wisely, as they seek another good season in 2025-26.