Former Real Madrid star hoping for ‘deserved’ Ballon d’Or title

Former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi is in the running to clinch the 2025 Ballon d’Or later this year.

The Morocco international has developed into a vital part of Luis Enrique’s side following his 2021 move from Inter Milan to PSG.

As a rampaging right-back in 2024/25, he scored 11 goals across all competitions, with PSG clinching a trophy quadruple including a first-ever UEFA Champions League crown.

His status as on of the best in the world in his position is clear alongside current Los Blancos duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dai Carvajal.

The 26-year-old is one of four defenders included on the shortlist, alongside teammate Nuno Mendes, plus Virgil van Dijk and Denzel Dumfries.

Fabio Cannavaro’s 2006 win was the last time a defender lifted the award, with Van Dijk ending second in 2019, but Hakimi believes he could have a real chance.

Hakimi confident on Ballon d’Or chances

“When they put me in the Ballon d’Or debate, it’s a dream. If I have a chance of winning, I think I deserve it too,” as per quotes from Marca.

“The season I’ve just had is historic, and there aren’t many players who have scored in the quarter finals, semi finals and final, playing as a defender.

“People often think I’m an attacker, but I’m a defender, in a back four, and it’s more complicated.

“The stats I’ve achieved this year aren’t those of a normal defender, and when a defender does that, I think he deserves it more than a striker.”

Despite his confidence, the favourites for the award appear to be clear, as a straight shootout between clubmate Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Dembele enjoyed the season of his life in Paris, with 35 goals scored in 53 appearances, as Lamine Yamal won a domestic treble at Barcelona with the 18-year-old notching 18 goals on the right-side of Hansi Flick’s potent attack.