Former Atletico Madrid stalwart closes in on La Liga return

Former Atletico Madrid star Axel Witsel could be heading back to La Liga ahead of the incoming 2025/26 season.

The Belgian international opted to sign a one-year contract extension in Madrid last summer as part of a pattern of short term deals in the Spanish capital.

Witsel played a key role in Diego Simeone’s team in 2022/23 and 2023/24 with 68 La Liga appearances from 78 games.

However, his role was significantly reduced in 2024/25 with Jose Maria Gimenez, Clement Lenglet and Robin Le Normand ahead of him in the centre back pecking order.

A host of new arrivals this summer, including a permanent deal with Barcelona to retain Lenglet, spelled the end of his time at the club after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Witsel set for La Liga comeback

Witsel left as a free agent at the expiration of his contract with Marc Pubill and David Hancko also coming in as part of Simeone’s rebuild.

Despite being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, Witsel has remained committed to staying and playing his football in Europe. as he aims for a spot in Belgium’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad next summer.

A rumoured offered from Serie A side Udinese has been rejected and transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri has tipped him for a two-year contract at Girona.

🚨🇧🇪 JUST IN: Axel Witsel is set to join Girona on a 2-year deal. He has said 'NO' to Udinese.@sachatavolieri pic.twitter.com/HWzVBL0SQB — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 10, 2025

The added bonus of an extra year being put on the table, with Udinese preferring one – with the option for staying on in 2026/27 – has proven crucial and Witsel could now be in place in Catalonia before the start of the new campaign.

Girona kick off their La Liga season at home to Rayo Vallecano on August 15 with Belgium having two World Cup qualifiers in September.

Preseason for Girona featured a Copa Catalunya win over Espanyol, alongside victories over Olot, Alaves and Wolves, either side of losses against Marseille and Napoli.