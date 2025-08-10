Barcelona set to play 2025 La Liga fixture in the United States

For years, the idea of playing a match in the United States is one that La Liga have been to explore, and Barcelona are set to be involved. In the previous two seasons, one of the Catalans’ fixture has been touted to be relocated to North America, and while it has not come to fruition so far, it could in 2025.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that La Liga had picked out Barcelona’s fixture against Villarreal as the idea match to be played in the United States. The MD17 duel, which is schedule to be played right before the winter break, is easier for both clubs due to it being right before the mid-season shutdown.

Plans are set to be stepped up in order to make this a reality, with Sport reporting that the matter will be debated among the top leaders of Spanish football and, if approved, the necessary procedures will be initiated to request that a league match be held for the first time outside Spanish territory, and then submit it to the Assembly for approval.

Why have La Liga chosen Barcelona for USA match?

It’s the third season in a row that a match involving Barcelona has been identified by La Liga to be moved stateside – and this is not a coincidence. In order for maximum appeal, the intention has been for a fixture with one of the El Clasico teams playing to be picked, and the Catalans are seen as more open to the prospect compared to Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Barcelona are keen to continuing growing their brand worldwide, while the revenue gained from the match would also help them ease their well-documented financial woes. For now, it remains to be seen whether La Liga’s dream becomes a reality.