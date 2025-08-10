Barcelona sign off on preseason with 5-0 Como rout

Barcelona have wrapped up their summer preseason with a second 5-0 win in a row after storming past Serie A side Como.

La Blaugrana welcomed Cesc Fabregas’ side to the Estadi Johan Cruyff and they might light work of their Italian opponents with a 4-0 lead at the break.

Fermin Lopez made the most of his starting chance from Hansi Flick with two early goals from the Spain international to set the tone for the hosts.

As Barcelona hit cruise control before half time, their front three clicked into gear, as Marcus Rashford teed up Raphinha at the back post.

The Brazilian then teed up Lamine Yamal for goal No.4 as Como fell apart in defence against their illustrious hosts.

Lamine Yamal stepped up again immediately after the restart as he calmly curled home Ferran Torres’ lay off on 50 minutes.

Barcelona’s preseason sets the tone for 2025/26

Hansi Flick’s team were faultless in Japan and South Korea with three wins from three games.

Goals from summer signing Roony Bardghji and academy graduate Dro Fernandez sealed a 3-1 victory over Vissel Kobe in Japan.

Seven goals sealed a 7-3 win over FC Seoul, with two goals each from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, in a rampant style.

The final game in Asia was a 5-0 win over Daegu with Rashford getting his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Manchester United in July.

The major selection call for Flick ahead of the season opener against Mallorca focus on Rashford as his team head to Palma on August 16.

Robert Lewandowski is set to miss out on the game due to injury with the Poland international struggling with a muscle issue.

Rashford is the main candidate to replace him and make his La Liga debut with Ferran Torres still working his way back to full fitness after a preseason setback.