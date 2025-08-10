Galatasaray planning to make €8-10m offer for Barcelona star

In the coming days, Barcelona will be able to register multiple players ahead of the new La Liga season kicking off next weekend. Inigo Martinez’s departure, coupled with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s decision to allow himself to be de-registered, means that there is salary space to be used, and soon, there could be more freed up.

There is still a need for exits to be sorted in the coming weeks, despite the fact that Barcelona are heading in the right direction on the registration front. And given that Hansi Flick has Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczesny and Ter Stegen ahead of Inaki Pena in the pecking order, the latter is set to leave before the transfer window closes.

Serie A side Como are said to be interested in signing Pena to compete for their starting goalkeeper position, but they are now expected to face competition from a former club of the 26-year-old.

As per Sempre Barca, Galatasaray are eyeing Pena as an alternative goalkeeper target to Manchester City’s Ederson. The Turkish giants are prepared to make an opening offer of €8-10m, which is likely to be enough for Barcelona to do business – considering that the Spaniard has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Barcelona want to retain control of Pena’s future

The report states that Barcelona want to include a buy-back clause and a future sell-on percentage in any deal, which would allow them to retain control of Pena’s future. This makes a lot of sense, considering that the Catalans will need a new backup goalkeeper in the coming years, given that Szczesny will be re-retiring soon, while Ter Stegen is expected to leave.

It remains to be seen where Pena ends up by the start of September, but it is almost certain that he will not be remaining as a Barcelona player.