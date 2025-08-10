Barcelona are expected to continue looking to sell players between now and the end of the summer transfer window, despite Inigo Martinez’s departure making it easier for their registration problems to be solved. And one first team star has been linked with a move away in recent weeks is Fermin Lopez.

Fermin could be set for a reduced number of appearances during the 2025-26 season, with him having to compete against Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Gavi to start in the most advanced midfield position. And due to this, clubs across Europe have sensed an opportunity to prise him away from Barcelona.

In particular, Manchester United and Chelsea have been sniffing about, with both clubs able to pay the €70m asking price that Barcelona would be looking for. However, it is expected that Fermin will not join either club.

As per Sport, Fermin has no desire to leave Barcelona this summer, as he has full faith in his ability to establish himself as a regular starter in the coming years. His intention is to fight for a place in the forefront of Hansi Flick’s plans for the 2025-26 season and beyond.

Fermin has chances to become a regular starter

In essence, Fermin is seen as second in the pecking order for the number 10 position, behind Olmo – as Raphinha is the starter on the left wing, while Gavi could be utilised in a deeper role. And with Olmo continuing to struggle with physical problems, the chance will be there for the 22-year-old to stake his claim.

Big season will be a big one for Fermin, who is very capable of reaching the level required to become one of Barcelona’s most important players. He could get his first chance next weekend when the reigning La Liga champions travel to Mallorca for their opening fixture.