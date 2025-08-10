On Sunday, Barcelona take on Serie A side Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy, their tradition season opener, at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. It has been a productive pre-season campaign for Hansi Flick’s side after three wins from three during their tour of Japan and South Korea, and now they have returned home with the intention of securing another victory.

Flick will be without the now-departed Inigo Martinez, following his move to Al-Nassr, while Robert Lewandowski is injured. Dani Olmo is also expected to be rested as he is suffering with muscle fatigue, which means that Barcelona will have to make changes from their “Gala XI”.

Araujo, Gavi and Rashford to be included in starting line-up

As per Sport, Ronald Araujo is expected to get the nod to play alongside Pau Cubarsi at centre-back, while Gavi is to be preferred to Fermin Lopez in midfield. In attack, Marcus Rashford is expected to make his first start since arriving from Manchester United, having scored last time out against Daegu FC.

Como, led by former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas, is expected to field a line-up that features a number of familiar faces. Ex-La Masia star Alex Valle, who left the Catalans earlier this summer, is set to start alongside Jesus Rodriguez and Assane Diao – both formerly of Real Betis – and also ex-Real Madrid player Nico Paz.

It will be interesting to see how Barcelona get on in their first match of the season against European opposition. Many supporters are hoping for another strong campaign in 2025-26 following the exploits of Flick’s side over the last 12 months, and a good performance against Como could incite further optimism ahead of the La Liga opener against Mallorca next weekend.