Valencia have had a promising summer thus far, and now, it has got even better for those associated with Los Che now that Javi Guerra has committed his future to the club for the foreseeable future.

Earlier in the summer, it had looked like Guerra would be leaving the Mestalla, with Manchester United having reportedly been close to an agreement with the 22-year-old midfielder. Milan were also keen, but in the end, both clubs have missed out on securing his signature.

On Saturday, Valencia announced that Guerra had penned a new four-year contract, which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2029.

“Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the renewal of Javi Guerra for the next four seasons, until June 2029.

“The young midfielder, one of the most outstanding talents of his generation, extends his contract as a Valencian player in a renewal that demonstrates Valencia CF’s firm commitment to his projection, as well as the player’s willingness to continue growing hand in hand with the Club.

“The signing of his new contract consolidates his identification with this new stage of the project, betting on continuing to take steps forward with the aim of writing his own history as an emblematic player, Valencian and home.”

Guerra will be crucial for Valencia during 2025-26 season

Guerra has been one of Valencia’s standout performers since the arrival of Carlos Coberan as head coach, and alongside Pepelu, he will form a strong double pivot during the upcoming season. Both players will be crucial for Los Che, who will be targeting a finish inside the European places.

On top of Guerra, Valencia are expected to finalise another contract agreement in the coming days, that of Cesar Tarrega. The defender, who attracted interest from Newcastle United earlier in the summer, is expected to sign a new five-year deal of his own.