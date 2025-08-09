Saudi Pro League launch Real Madrid double move

Real Madrid are not expected to bring in any new faces before the La Liga transfer window closes on September 1.

Los Blancos are back in preseason training following a quickfire turnaround after their run to the FIFA Club World Cup semi finals.

Xabi Alonso has focused on bringing in new defenders as part of his squad refit with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras all landing alongside the incoming signing of Franco Mastantuono.

The short window in between the end of 2024/25 and the start of 2025/26 is a major source of frustration for Alonso but he must find a way to get his squad ready.

Exits are on the cards with the potential for Rodrygo Goes accepting a last minute move to the Premier League.

Saudi Pro League chase Alaba and Ceballos

As per reports from Marca, the Saudi Pro League are expected to revive their long-standing interest in two Los Blancos stars, in Dani Ceballos and David Alaba.

Previous reports claimed Ceballos, like teammate Eduardo Camavinga, who has also been lacking game time of late, were not for sale. as Cadena SER stated Alonso has already told Ceballos he is going nowhere this summer.

That will not impact the SPL interest in the Spain international, but he is keen to stay in Spain and keep playing at the highest level, with half an eye on next summer’s World Cup.

Alaba’s situation is different, with less than 12 months to go on his current deal in Madrid, he could be tempted by a new challenge.

The Austrian has been linked with a move to Turkey, but interested clubs cannot match his current wages in Madrid, which would not be an issue in Saudi Arabia.

Inigo Martinez has already completed a shock move from Barcelona to Al Nassr and a move to one of the PIF-backed clubs for Alaba could still happen in the weeks ahead.