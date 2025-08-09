Premier League striker completes La Liga loan switch

Mallorca have continued their summer squad update with a season-long loan move on Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph.

The club have been tracking the Spain U21 international for weeks after receiving an indication he wanted to play in La Liga.

On the back of bringing in Pablo Torre from Barcelona on a permanent deal, Joseph is another exiting young addition in Palma, and he will add something fresh to Jagoba Arrasate’s squad for 2025/26.

Leeds have confirmed the agreement does not include a purchase clause with his current contract at Elland Road running until 2028.

Daniel Farke has opted to go on a different path following the Whites return to the Premier League after winning the EFL Championship in 2024/25.

Joseph only managed three league goals last season with just 12 league starts for the Santander-born striker.

Joel Piroe ended the campaign as Leeds’ top scorer and Farke has already brought in reinforcements to cover for Joseph’s exit.

More new faces as Mallorca land Mateo Joseph

Germany international Lukas Nmecha has joined from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg and Farke is expected to bring in more new faces in the final days of the summer.

Mallorca may not bring in any more new players, with a tight budget in place for Arrasate, and he will look to pull off another strong season.

After taking charge ahead of the 2024/25 season, the former Osasuna coach led Mallorca to 10th in the final La Liga rankings, and the edge of the European race.

Hs team have enjoyed a solid preseason ahead of the 2025/26 campaign with three wins from five summer games and they take on Barcelona as a season opener on home soil on August 16.

That is followed up by a first home game of 2025/26, against Celta Vigo on August 23, and a trip to Real Madrid on August 30 ahead of the September international break.