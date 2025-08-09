Barcelona and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have reached a compromise over their ongoing row on in his injury absence.

The saga involving the two parties received a significant update on Friday, and as resolution was reached, to allow Barcelona to move forward.

Barcelona previously confirmed they had opened disciplinary proceedings against Ter Stegen as a result of him refusing to sign the medical document which the club intended to pass over to La Liga regards his surgery recovery time.

On the back of that, he was also stripped of the captaincy., as the club opened up a war with their No.1.

Barcelona are seeking to use 80% of Ter Stegen’s salary space to register Joan Garcia, with their belief the 33-year-old will be out of action for in excess of four months, and after initially refusing, Ter Stegen has since relented.

Barcelona have since confirmed Ter Stegen has now signed the documentation asked of him, with disciplinary proceedings ended, and he has been reappointed as club captain.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, La Liga expect to have an update on how much of Ter Stegen’s salary space they can use by August 12-13, and Barcelona could potentially also register Marcus Rashford.

Laporta meet change Ter Stegen’s mind over Barcelona row

The row has dominated headlines in Catalonia, with MD also stating a key meeting with club president Joan Laporta changed Ter Stegen’s mind, after he visited the German’s home.

Laporta was keen was keen to ‘end the war’ with his goalkeeper and that could only be secured by speaking face to face with him.

Ter Stegen appreciated the gesture, and it played a key role in his stance change, on the condition that he would be reinstated as captain.

Barcelona are expected to consider a January sale for their reappointed leader, with Garcia now first choice, but that could revive the controversy at the start of 2026.