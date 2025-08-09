Earlier this week, Barcelona midfielder Pedri was confirmed as one of the nominees for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award. The 22-year-old had a stellar season with the Catalan club, helping them win a domestic treble – while he also played a part in Spain reaching the final of the UEFA Nations League.

And on the back of this, Pedri has now spoken to France Football (via MD), the organisers of the Ballon d’Or. During the interview, he revealed that he has hope of being able to win the award, having seen compatriot Rodri Hernandez do so last year.

“The Ballon d’Or is often won by strikers, but Rodri’s award shows that the role of midfielders must be valued more. Why can’t I dream of winning it one day? But I’m not the one who decides who’s the best. There are people who are more qualified to judge, especially those who vote for individual awards.

“I worked hard last season and I think I performed at a very good level. On a collective level, things also went very well. On a personal level, I felt very comfortable and found the consistency I was looking for last season. The coach placed his trust in me, which is essential for me to give my all.”

Pedri expresses satisfaction with Barcelona dynamics

Pedri also spoke on life at Barcelona. He explained why they were so successful last season, as well as giving an insight into the management style of Hansi Flick.

“We managed to rebuild ourselves. We formed a new group, we got to know each other better and young talents capable of making a difference have emerged. Today we form a great team. I am convinced that we will reach an incredible level.

“These young players arrived at Barcelona as children and carry the club’s philosophy inside. Here, the style of play is instilled from a young age and is very similar to that of the first team. This generational mix is working very well. And having a coach who fully believes in me helps me stay calm and enjoy my life as a player. From the outside, Hansi Flick may seem serious, but in reality he is like a father to us, always attentive to our needs.”

During the interview, Pedri also spoke glowingly on Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham – the latter has regularly been compared with the Barcelona midfielder by social media users.

“Real Madrid have a lot of very good players. When Kylian Mbappe has the ball and is in a one-on-one, it is very difficult to stop him. And Jude Bellingham is really incredible. He combines physical strength with technical ability, which makes facing him extremely difficult.”