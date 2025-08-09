Barcelona are sweating on the fitness of star striker Robert Lewandowski following a fresh injury setback for the veteran.

Lewandowski posted his best numbers as a Barcelona player last season, as La Blaugrana eased to a domestic trophy treble, with 27 La Liga goals and 42 in all competitions.

The Poland international missed the final weeks of the campaign through injury and did not join up for Poland duty in June as a precaution and to rest.

However, ahead of their final preseason game of the summer against Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy this weekend, Barcelona gave confirmed a muscle injury for the 36-year-old.

Previous reports have indicated Lewandowski is 100% out for the Como game and he will miss Barcelona’s campaign opener against Mallorca on August 16.

Ferran Torres is also struggling with injury and Marcus Rashford is yet to be registered as a La Liga player amid an ongoing row over Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s injury absence allowing for salary space to be freed up.

There are mixed updates over when Lewandowski will return, but Diario AS are indicating 2-3 weeks for a full recovery, which would see him miss the trip to Levante on August 23.

All three of Barcelona’s first games of 2025/26 will be held away from Catalonia, as the club aim for a Camp Nou return in September, and Lewandowski might not be risked at Rayo Vallecano on August 31.

A return to Poland national team duty is expected at the start of September – following reunion talks with new boss Jan Urban – and he wants to be involved in two key 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Poland take on the Netherlands in Rotterdam on September 4 before a home clash with Finland three days later.

They won two qualifiers in March, with Lewandowski in the team, but lost 2-1 to Finland in June, as part of his temporary international exile.