Atletico Madrid wrap up preseason with timely Newcastle win

Atletico Madrid have signed off on their preseason campaign with a vital 2-0 win on the road at Newcastle United.

The Magpies, who are gearing up for the beginning of the 2025/26 Premier League season, are currently embroiled in a battle to retain Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has told Eddie Howe he wants to leave St. James’ Park before the end of August, after being left out against Los Rojiblancos, and in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Espanyol.

Liverpool are preparing a final offer for Isak, if Newcastle can secure a replacement in time, with Spain international Samu Aghehowa now being lined up as a possible option.

Diego Simeone’s side piled more misery on Howe as they claimed victory on Tyneside via late goals from Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann.

After bringing in a host of new faces, Simeone’s team have struggled for fluidity, with defeat to Porto, and a draw against Rayo Vallecano – with Griezmann also on target in Majadahonda.

Don Antoine Griezmann ha vuelto 👑🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/D09O1hawvc — roro (@gxlderoroo) August 9, 2025

All change as Atletico ease past Newcastle

Simeone is looking to ease his new signings into the Atletico flow and David Hancko and Matteo Ruggeri both started in defence against Newcastle.

New trio Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada and Alex Baena all started in midfield as an indication over Simeone’s plans for the start of 2025/26.

The squad will now return to Madrid for the final straight of preseason planning with no further signings expected at this stage with Enzo Millot apparently moving away from a move to the Estadio Metropolitano.

The first game of the new La Liga season comes against Espanyol on August 17 before a home tie against newly promoted Elche on August 23.

The final game before the September international break is a trip to Alaves on August 30 with UEFA Champions League first phase scheduled to get going from mid-September.

Images via Getty Images/One Football