Atletico Madrid miss out as Newcastle chase Alexander Isak replacement

The final weeks of the Premier League summer transfer window look set to be dominated by one name, Alexander Isak.

The Newcastle United star has set out his stance of wanting to leave the Magpies before the end of the month as part of an ongoing saga.

Liverpool have already seen a bid of £110m turned down by the Magpies ownership as they hold out for a record £150m to sanction a possible sale.

The Reds have paused their efforts, with Newcastle indicating they will not enter exit talks until a replacement is brought in, after missing out to Manchester United in the race for Benjaim Sesko.

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa is on Eddie Howe’s radar but reports from The Athletic claim former Atletico Madrid star Samu Aghehowa is also an option.

The Spain international has enjoyed a stellar first season at Porto, with 19 league goals scored, and 27 across all competitions.

Newcastle chase Samu as Isak replacement

Newcastle will not meet his €100m release clause in Portugal but they could consider a bid in the region of £50-60m for the 21-year-old.

If Newcastle firm up their interest in Agehowa, there will be no benefit for Atletico Madrid, following an agreement with Porto earlier this summer.

Porto now own 100% of Samu’s rights. after paying Atletico Madrid an additional €12m, taking the overall transfer fee to €27m – after laying out €15m in 2024.

Agehehowa now has no connection to Diego Simeone’s side and the previous rumoured sell-on clause of 20% has been removed and all fees will go to Porto.

Simeone had been linked with a move to bring him back to the Spanish capital, amid concerns over Alexander Sorloth in his system, but that door looks to be firmly closed at this stage.

In an ironic twist, Simeone’s charges wrapped up their preseason at Newcastle, with a 2-0 win at St. James’ Park.