The Champions League final will be heading back to Spanish shores for the first time since the 2019 edition, which saw Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur face off at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano. And it will be the same stadium that plays host to the showpiece event eight years on.

Last season, San Mames became the latest Spanish stadium to host a major European event with the Europa League final, and now, the biggest match of the continental will be returning to the country.

Last year, it emerged that the RiyadhAir Metropolitano was one of the two leading candidates to host the 2027 Champions League final, following confirmation that the San Siro in Milan was deemed not suitable. The Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan was the other, but their bid has fallen short.

As per Vozpópuli, UEFA have decided to award the hosting rights for the 2027 Champions League final to Atletico Madrid’s RiyadhAir Metropolitano, with an agreement on the matter having been reached. Official confirmation of the news is expected to be announced in September.

Metropolitano remains valuable revenue stream for Atleti

Atleti are aware that they must do everything necessary to continue closing the gap to Real Madrid and Barcelona on and off the pitch, and the Metropolitano will be crucial in their efforts. Funds have been raised via concerts over the last 12 months, and hosting the Champions League final in 2027 will ensure that even more funds will be heading the way of Los Colchoneros.

There is no doubt that it is a very exciting time for those associated with Atleti, as the club continues to elevate its status in Spanish and European football. A very good transfer window has generated optimism in recent weeks, and the news of the 2027 Champions League final being played at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano will also be pleasing to hear.