Atletico Madrid reach agreement to sign Serie A forward in €26m deal

Atletico Madrid have been very busy this summer, and they are about to make their ninth signing of the transfer window.

Clement Lenglet, Juan Musso, Matteo Ruggeri, Álex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Marc Pubill and David Hancko have already arrived at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, which has significantly improved the depth in Diego Simeone’s squad. But despite this, there is scope for further signings, and attack is one area that is still to be addressed.

Simeone has wanted one more new face to complete his forward options, and after a deal for Enzo Millot collapsed, Atleti moved on to Giacomo Raspadori. Personal terms have already been agreed with the Italian, and now Diario AS have reported that Napoli have now given the green light for a transfer to be completed.

Atleti will pay €22m for Raspadori, with €4m in add-ons included too. The 25-year-old, who has been capped 40 times by Italy, is due to travel to Madrid in the coming days to finalise the move, which means that he should be available to face Espanyol in next weekend’s La Liga opener.

Raspadori will compete for striker positions

Raspadori will arrive at Atleti as the replacement for Angel Correa, who left earlier in the summer to join Mexican side Tigres. He will compete with Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth for the two striker positions, given that Simeone is expected to stick with the 4-4-2 that he used throughout last season.

Given the spending done throughout the summer transfer window, there will be pressure on Atleti to properly challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid across all fronts during the 2025-26 season. Simeone has the tools at his disposal to add to his list of honours as head coach of Los Colchoneros, and the question now is whether he can deliver on this.