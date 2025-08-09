Antoine Griezmann insists new-look Atletico Madrid power into new season

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are on course for the 2025/26 La Liga campaign on the back of a 2-0 win away at Newcastle United.

Los Rojiblancos have been forced to work within a tight timeframe on the back of their disappointing FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

Diego Simeone’s side bowed out in the group stages with his squad then heading off on a belated summer break before preseason.

With time of the essence, Simeone and his coaching staff have been working overtime to get the players ready, and they have enjoyed a longer break than some rivals.

Real Madrid are only back in training a matter of days after they made it through to the semi finals of the newly expanded tournament.

After bringing in a host of new faces, Simeone’s team have struggled for fluidity, with defeat to Porto, and a draw against Rayo Vallecano – followed by a 2-0 win at Newcastle United.

Griezmann ready for 2025/26 challenge

Antoine Griezmann scored for the second game running, alongside one from Julian Alvarez on Tyneside, and the France star believes the break has made a huge difference to his preparation.

“We’re working very well. We didn’t have much time to get in shape and it’s been very intense,” he said.

“I feel good. I needed this rest, and with the people looking after me during preseason, I’ve been doing very important work and I’m sure it’ll help me this season

“They have looked to ease me into it little by little. We know it’s difficult to play for Atletico Madrid. We have to help the new players, they have received a lot of affection from the fans, and that will help them feel more comfortable.”

Their first game of the new La Liga season comes against Espanyol on August 17 before a home tie against newly promoted Elche on August 23 and the final game before the September international break is a trip to Alaves on August 30.