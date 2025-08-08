Real Madrid returned to action earlier this week for a shortened pre-season schedule, brought about by their Club World Cup exploits. And on Friday, they played their first match of the campaign, which was against Segunda side Leganes in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Valdebebas.

Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Brahim Diaz and young midfielder Thiago Pitarch got the goals for Xabi Alonso’s side, who will soon make the trip to Austria for their one and only official pre-season friendly against WSG Tirol, which takes place on Tuesday evening.

Footage of the Leganes match has now come out, and the most eye-catching moment was undoubtedly Militao’s goal – which he himself has uploaded to social media. The Brazilian defender lined up a strike from inside his own half, and remarkably, it flew over the Leganes goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

2025-26 season is huge for Militao’s future at Real Madrid

It’s safe to say that the last two years have been extremely difficult for Militao. Almost 24 months ago, he suffered an ACL injury in the 2023-24 season opener against Athletic Club, and after battling his way back from that, he suffered the same blow to his other knee last November, which meant another long lay-off.

Militao returned to action in the Club World Cup semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last month, and he will hope that his injury problems are now a thing of the past. Alonso will hope so too, as his plan will be for the 27-year-old to be an important player for him during the 2025-26 campaign and beyond. He will have the chance to establish himself alongside Huijsen as a regular starter, although he will be competing with Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio for that spot.

The pressure is on Militao to return to his best level, and more importantly, stay fit. If he has another season of struggle at Real Madrid, there will undoubtedly be questions about his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu.