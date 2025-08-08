Barcelona stars Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal have been sanctioned by UEFA for breaches to the anti-doping protocol. Meanwhile manager Hansi Flick has also fallen foul of UEFA’s governing body in a more severe manner.

Both Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal have been hit with fines by UEFA for flaunting the rules of the anti-doping protocol ater a match. That is reported by Marca, who say that each player must €5k to UEFA. The infringements relate to two issues; the players did not attend the anti-doping control tests immediately after the game, and they did not follow the instructions of the official conducting the tests.

Hansi Flick to face Champions League ban

Manager Hansi Flick on the other hand has been hit with a more severe punishment. The German manager has been found to have infringed upon the general principles of conduct, and violated the basic rules of basic conduct. Assistant manager Marcus Sorg has also been found in breach of both rules too.

Both have been banned from Barcelona’s opening game of the season in European competition, and will face fines of €20k themselves. It is not yet clear precisely what led to the fines, but Flick did complain about the officiating after Barcelona’s semi-final defeat to Inter in the Champions League last year, and were seen protesting during the game too.

Doubts over Barcelona’s Champions League return

It is not the first time Barcelona have fallen foul of UEFA this summer, after the club was fined €15m for Financial Fair Play breaches. If they do not meet a series of conditions this season, that fine will increase to €60m.

Official: Robert Lewandowski has a hamstring problem in his left thigh. The striker is unavailable for Sunday's game and his recovery will determine his return. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 8, 2025

Barcelona have also requested that their first Champions League game be played away from home, as they race against time to get Camp Nou ready for their return, under threat of having to return to Montjuic for all four of their home games in the league phase.