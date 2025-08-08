Real Madrid appear to be more or less done in terms of signings this summer, with their spend of €167.5m their biggest outlay post-pandemic, when they went on a €361.3m splurge in 2019. The arrival of Franco Mastantuono will complement the attacking options at Xabi Alonso’s disposal, after revamping the defence.

Item X on the agenda is a midfielder. If the reporting from the Spanish capital is to be believed, then Xabi Alonso still believes that a midfielder to set the tempo is important. Even if President Florentino Perez agrees, the only one that he believes is worth breaking the bank for is Ballon d’Or winner Rodri Hernandez. Whether they can tempt Manchester City into letting him go is another matter.

Perez to get involved in negotiations

However it is a possibility, at least in the eyes of Perez. According to Cadena SER, the Real Madrid chief intends to handle talks for Rodri personally, and will be the one to try and pull off a major operation. He will not be relying on intermediaries nor on other directors, but will handle talks with City and Rodri himself.

Manchester City looking to hand Rodri new deal

Despite the fact that he is coming off an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and is now 29 years old, his importance seems abundantly clear to both Los Blancos and to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to offer him a new mammoth deal that would keep him at the Etihad until 2029, when he would be 33.

Consistent string of reports regarding Rodri

Before his ACL injury, there was talk that Real Madrid intended to move for him, and in spite of Los Blancos briefing that their business is done this summer, there has been a consistent suggestion that a move for Rodri is still on the table if the door is opened by City. It will be interesting to see the package that Los Blancos offer to Rodri, as they generally do not hand long-term deals to players aging into their thirties.