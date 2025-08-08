Real Madrid identify midfielder with €90m release clause for 2026 move

The word in the Spanish capital is that Real Madrid are still in need of a midfielder, at least that appears to be the view of Xabi Alonso. However there has been little movement in that regard for some time, and it seems that Los Blancos will delay the matter, asking Alonso to work with what he has at his disposal.

Alonso is reportedly in favour of Real Madrid signing a tone-setter in midfield, but with President Florentino Perez reluctant to break the bank this summer for any of the options put in front of him. Their policy is not to sign rather than to be cornered into the wrong move. The only exception in Perez’s mind is Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez, but it is not yet clear whether they can extract him from City, or whether they are willing to spend to big on him off the back a serious injury.

Real Madrid have identified €90m midfielder for 2026

According to Marca, Real Madrid have taken note of Vitinha as a potential option for next summer. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been linked to Los Blancos before, drawing strong admiration from the Santiago Bernabeu. However last season any move was described as impossible.

Now though, they have become aware of a clause in his PSG contract, or at least an agreement. In theory, Ligue 1 does not allow release clauses, but their information is that Vitinha can leave PSG for an amount that decreases year on year – next summer, after the World Cup, that amount is €90m.

2025 Ballon d’Or candidate

After being nominated on Thursday by France Football for the Ballon d’Or, Vitinha is one of the favourites to win the award. Next summer he will be just 26 years of age, and in the current market, Real Madrid will no doubt see value in the director of operations in Luis Enrique’s midfield at €90m, having guided them to the Champions League this season.