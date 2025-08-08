COMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Nico Paz of Como 1907 looks o during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Argentina international Nico Paz has become the latest attacking starlet to reach the radar of the Premier League’s giants. The 20-year-old enjoyed an excellent debut season at Como in Serie A, and they too are desperate to retain him.

Cesc Fabregas’ side have already turned down a first offer of around €40m from Tottenham Hotspur this week, as Spurs hope to paliate the absence of the injured James Maddison. Caught Offside also cite Manchester United and Chelsea as interested parties in Paz.

Como keen to retain Nico Paz with €70m price tag

However Como, in need of no financial help, have little intention of letting Paz go this summer. They have set a €70m price tag, close to double what Spurs have bid for the young playmaker. This summer they have also approached Real Madrid about buying Paz outright.

The Italian side purchased Paz for a €6m fee last summer, but if Paz were to move, then Los Blancos would make 50% of any fee, due to their sell-on clause included in that deal. Real Madrid have shown no intention of allowing that to happen.

Real Madrid have final say over Paz deal

Given the money on the table, Los Blancos would no doubt want at least €20-30m for the other half of Paz’s rights. Marca say that even if Como’s €70m price tag were to be met though, the offer would have to get the green light from Los Blancos.

There was talk that they could bring him back this summer, and they have a €9m buyback clause valid until 2027, giving them control over his future. That may well be the sticking point for Spurs or any other suitors – given Paz’s obvious talent, Real Madrid seem keen to retain control over his future for the time being. As it stands, they have no intention of a permanent farewell for Paz, and it makes little sense for Como to accept a Premier League offer without their approval, as Real Madrid could activate their clause, and write them out of a significant sum.