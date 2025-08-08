Real Madrid have been focusing on exits in recent weeks, and they have now added another to their list following confirmation of the departure of Reinier Jesus.

Last month, it was reported that Real Madrid were considering the termination of Reinier’s contract, but in actual fact, he has been sold to Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro, with the club having issued official confirmation.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Clube Atlético Mineiro have agreed on the transfer of our player Reinier. Real Madrid would like to show him its gratitude and affection for these years in which he has belonged to our club, and wishes him and his family all the best in this new stage of his life.”

Reinier was unable to make any impact during five-year spell

Having signed in January 2020 from Flamengo, much was expected of Reinier. He spent the first six months of his time in the Spanish capital with Castilla, but he failed to make a positive impact. He was dually sent out on a two-year loan to Borussia Dortmund, where he struggled for prominence.

Further loans to Girona, Frosinone and Granada followed, but he never managed to string together a consistent run of good performances. And that meant his days as a Real Madrid were numbered – and they have now ended.

He is still only 23 years of age, so he has time to kickstart his career – and it will be easier to do so back in his homeland. He could have chances to return to Europe in the future, but for now, he will be focused on making a difference for his new club.

Reinier’s exit allows more wages to be cleared from the books at Real Madrid, although it has little effect on the first team situation. If one more signing is to be added to Xabi Alonso’s squad, a sale of someone already present would be needed first.