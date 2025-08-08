Gonzalo Garcia has had a fantastic few months at Real Madrid, and he has now been rewarded for his strong form by signing a new contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2030.

During the 2024-25 domestic campaign, Gonzalo was barely counted upon by then-head coach Carlo Ancelotti, despite him scoring 25 goals for Castilla in the First Federation. He did manage to score for the senior squad in the Copa del Rey quarter-final victory over Leganes, but that not enough for a permanent promotion.

However, that did come earlier this summer when Xabi Alonso called upon him for the Club World Cup – and that was an inspired decision. Gonzalo scored four goals in the United States, as he helped Real Madrid reach the semi-finals before a thumping defeat to European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless, Gonzalo made his mark, and he has now earned his reward. As per an official statement, Real Madrid have announced that he has signed a new five-year contract, while also confirming that the 21-year-old will remain in Xabi Alonso’s squad for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Gonzalo García have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who is linked to the club for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2030. Gonzalo will now be part of Real Madrid’s first team.”

Real Madrid also confirm Gonzalo’s new squad number

Now that he has been promoted to the first team permanently, Gonzalo has been given a new number. He was in contention to be Real Madrid’s new number nine, but that has gone to Endrick Felipe – and the young Spaniard has inherited the teenager’s previous number, which was 16.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Gonzalo García new #16. pic.twitter.com/F7msTczde1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 8, 2025

It will be very interesting to see how Gonzalo gets on during his first full season in the Real Madrid first team. Given his performances in the Club World Cup, he is set for a prominent role, although he will be behind Kylian Mbappe in the striker pecking order – and possibly Endrick too.