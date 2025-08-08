Manchester United are slowly running out of time to offload winger Antony, as they look to recoup some of their investment on the Brazilian. The €95m signing had a renaissance at Real Betis in the second half of last season, and is angling for a return to Seville.

After forming a connection with the local fans at Betis, and enjoying his spell in Spain, Antony has thus far turned down other proposals to leave Old Trafford. United are prioritising a sale of around €40-45m, but so far the only offers that have come in have been from Botafogo and Saudi Arabia, neither of which Antony has accepted.

Fresh suitor makes contact with Manchester United

Caught Offside explain that Benfica have contacted United twice about the possibility of a deal for Antony. Thus far the Portuguese giants are only interested in a loan deal for the Brazilian though, which clearly is not ideal for United. Betis have already made it clear that they want Antony on loan themselves, but if Benfica are willing to front more of the cost, that could be an issue for Los Verdiblancos if it comes down to a choice for United.

Three clubs monitoring Antony situation

It is added that Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Brighton and Hove Albion are all monitoring his situation. None have made an approach though, and in the case of Atletico, Los Rojiblancos look unlikely to make a move for Antony this summer.

Antony’s renaissance at Betis

The 25-year-old played 26 times for Betis last season, scoring nine times and giving five assists. His goals proved crucial both in La Liga and in Betis’ run to the Conference League though, and Antony was a key player by the time he left the Benito Villamarin.