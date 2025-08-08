A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Alaves

Alaves have confirmed the signing of Mariano Diaz on a free, after spending two weeks there on trial. The ex-Real Madrid man has been a free agent since leaving Sevilla last summer, and Alaves have picked the 32-year-old up on a two-year deal.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are finalising the details of Borja Iglesias’ return, as per Marca. It seems they will pay a fee, with Iglesias committing for two years with the option of a third.

Elche

Elche have announced the arrival of Victor Chust from Cadiz. The 25-year-old centre-back arrives on a loan deal with an option to buy. Veteran playmaker Oscar Plano has also left on a free for Leganes.

Espanyol

Espanyol have bid farewell to veteran Sergi Gomez, who has left on a free. The 33-year-old has joined Alverca in Portugal, the club owned by Vinicius Junior.

Girona

Girona have had a busy week, and having confirmed the loan signing of Manchester City man Vitor Reis, captain Valery Fernandez has joined Real Zaragoza on a free. Another winger in Jastin Garcia has also left on loan to Andorra for next season.

RCD Mallorca

Despite Real Betis seemingly favourites for his signature, Marca say Mallorca are due to wrap up a loan deal for Leeds United’s Mateo Joseph.

Real Betis

After arriving on a €6m deal this summer, Betis have agreed to loan out 18-year-old forward Gonzalo Petit to Mirandes. They have decided to trust Mirandes’ excellent record of developing loanees with their new Uruguayan forward.

Another exit that looks imminent is that of left-back Romain Perraud. After Junior Firpo was brought back, Footmercato say Lille have reached a deal with Betis for the Frenchman. Veteran Ricardo Rodriguez is also expected to leave.

Valencia

Valencia have confirmed the signing of Baptiste Santamaria. The 30-year-old midfielder arrives on a free from Rennes in France. In addition, Los Che are keen on signing Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. Marca report that talks are underway, with Valencia hoping to avoid paying a fee for the Dutch forward in the final year of his deal. Danjuma is supposedly keen on the move.