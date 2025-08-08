Hansi Flick gutted by loss of Barcelona starter – no plans for replacement

Whether it came to Hansi Flick as much of a surprise as the rest of the world or not, the exit of Inigo Martinez is bad news for Barcelona’s hopes of retaining the title next season in the eyes of the German. Flick relied on Martinez as a starting central defender last year from the off, providing an experienced partner for Pau Cubarsi.

It was made public on Thursday night that Martinez would be leaving, and on a free transfer. The Catalan club have agreed to allow him out the door for free, and he is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. They will save €14m on his salary, although being over their salary limit, Barcelona will only be able to use €8.4m of it to help register other players.

Flick disappointed to lose Inigo Martinez

As per Sport, Flick was knocked sideways when he found out the news that Martinez could be leaving the club, albeit he did find out in advance. The decision to use Gerard Martin as a central defender during their preseason tour was a meditated one, and while Flick is working out ways to adapt without him, it is a painful loss for the German.

Martinez, left-footed and experienced, was the perfect partner for Cubarsi, and the leader of his backline. Earlier in the season Flick highlighted Martinez as an example for the rest of the squad, and was delighted with his adaptation to the new style last season.

Barcelona have no plans to sign replacement

With Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, Cubarsi and now Martin as alternatives, Barcelona have no intentions to sign a replacement for Martinez. Although they will remain open to any opportunities that fall their way, Barcelona feel they are well covered in that department – no doubt one of the rationales for letting the Basque defender go.