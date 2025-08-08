Official: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen reappointed as Barcelona captain

The saga involving Barcelona and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has taken several twists on Friday, and an amicable resolution having now been reached between the two parties following developments over the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, Barcelona confirmed that they had opened disciplinary proceedings against Ter Stegen as a result of him refusing to sign the medical document that the club intended to pass over to La Liga in regards to his surgery. Because of this, he was also stripped of the captaincy.

Barcelona have been seeking to use 80% of Ter Stegen’s salary to register Joan Garcia, with their belief that the 33-year-old will be out of action for in excess of four months following back injury. The player initially refused, but he has now relented.

As per an official statement, Barcelona have confirmed that Ter Stegen has now signed the documentation asked of him. As a result, disciplinary proceedings have ended, and he has now been reappointed as club captain.

“FC Barcelona report that Marc-André ter Stegen has signed the authorization for the club’s Medical Services to process the mandatory medical report in La Liga following his surgery. The disciplinary file is closed and the player recovers the captaincy of the first team with immediate effect.”

Ter Stegen had hinted of his intention to ease tensions

Earlier on Friday, Ter Stegen released a statement in which he hinted at his desire to appease Barcelona’s wishes to sign the necessary documentation, and he has now done so. All parties will now be able to put this behind them, with the hope being that relations can be restored in the coming weeks.

La Liga can now sign off on Ter Stegen’s absence being over four months, which would allow Barcelona to register Joan Garcia in his place. Coupled with Inigo Martinez’s imminent move to Al-Nassr, the Catalans should be able to register a number of players in time for next week’s opening fixture against Mallorca.