Interesting moves have been made at Barcelona, with multiple significant squad number changes having happened in the last 24 hours – with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Pau Cubarsi involved.

During this period, it has also been all-but confirmed that Inigo Martinez will be leaving Barcelona to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr – and in the process, he will vacate the number five shirt at the Spotify Camp Nou. And this has been quickly snapped up by his former centre-back partner.

As per MD, La Liga have registered Cubarsi as Barcelona’s new number five, as he moves away from the two he has worn since 2024. That is now open to whoever wants it, with the likes of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen likely to be considered candidates to take it.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen loses more prominence at Barcelona

Interestingly, La Liga have also confirmed that Ter Stegen is no longer registered as Barcelona’s number one – which is unsurprising given that he is in the bad books within Can Barca. Thus, the door is opened for Joan Garcia – who will be Hansi Flick’s starting goalkeeper for the upcoming season – to take it in place of the Germany international.

Barcelona cannot assign the number one to Garcia until he is registered – which is expected to happen once Martinez’s departure is made official. The same can be said for Wojciech Szczesny, who is also a candidate to wear the no.1, although it is more likely that he adorns 12 or the 25 that he had last season.

Ter Stegen has had the number one for many years at Barcelona, but now that his time as the club’s starter is coming to an end, he has lost it. He is still expected to be given a number, although it is likely to be one of the aforementioned 12 or 25 – it could even be 13, which will become vacant when Inaki Pena inevitably leaves later in the summer.