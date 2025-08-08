Barcelona star to miss start of La Liga after injury is announced

Barcelona have been dealt a blow in their preparations for their title defence, as they will start it without their top scorer. Robert Lewandowski has been confirmed to have contracted a muscle injury.

The 36-year-old has picked up a thigh strain, and has been ruled out of their Joan Gamper trophy clash with Como on Sunday night. Playmaker Dani Olmo also trained individually due to his own minor strain, as Hansi Flick continues his preparations for the new season.

Lewandowski to miss La Liga opener

The injury looks as if it will keep him out of their La Liga opener with RCD Mallorca in eight days time. Xavi Hernandez Navarro, who writes for Ara, has explained that his injury could keep him out for two weeks in total. That would definitively rule him out for the Blaugrana trip to the island, and he would be touch and go for their second Liga match the following weekend against Levante down the East Coast, a week later.

En el club aseguran que las molestias de Lewandowski pueden suponer dos semanas de baja. — Xavi Hernández Navarro (@xavi__hdez) August 8, 2025

Barcelona options to replace Lewandowski

The prime candidate to replace Lewandowski will be Ferran Torres, who was their alternative last season, and was handed a starting role against Inter in the Champions League semi-final, and against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. It has been reported previously that Torres will be given even billing with Lewandowski this season, and could become the starting nine if he outperforms the Polish forward.

Beyond that, there has also been talk that Olmo may also be deployed as a false nine at times this season. Marcus Rashford is also an alternative for Hansi Flick, having played through the middle on a number of occasions. That said, the on loan Manchester United forward is still waiting to be registered for the coming season, and there is no certainty on when that will happen.