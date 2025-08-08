Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H, football match played between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk at Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic on October 25, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. Image via Marc Graupera Aloma / AFP7 vía Europa Press

This weekend, Barcelona will face Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy, and it will see them reunited with familiar faces. Former midfielder Cesc Fabregas is the head coach of the Serie A side, who also boast ex-captain Sergi Roberto among their ranks.

Roberto left Barcelona last summer after failing to agree terms on a new contract, and that led him to signing for Como. He will be back in Catalonia to face his former club, and as he told Jijantes (via MD), he is very excited at the prospect of playing against a number of his ex-teammates.

“The Gamper will be special. I would have liked to have been able to return to the Camp Nou, but it is still special to face Barcelona.”

Roberto also gave his reaction to the news that one of his former teammates in Inigo Martinez has agreed to leave Barcelona in favour of joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

“It’s a very important loss. As a player he has had an incredible season, but as a teammate he was also key. Not only as a player. As a person and at the level of the dressing room he is very, very important.”

Finally, Roberto spoke on the news surrounding Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who was his successor as Barcelona captain.

“I feel bad about the situation the club has reached with Ter Stegen. On the one hand, it’s the club of my life, and on the other side, he is a friend. I can’t give an opinion because I don’t know everything either, but I hope it ends in the best possible way.”