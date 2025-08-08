“A nice farewell” – Barcelona first team star confirms shock departure

Barcelona have been rocked in the last 24 hours by the news that Inigo Martinez will be leaving, with the veteran defender having agreed to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a free transfer. The Catalans had planned to sell a centre-back this summer, but it was not expected that the former Real Sociedad and Athletic Club player would be the one to depart.

Alongside Pau Cubarsi, Martinez was Hansi Flick’s go-to in central defence throughout last season, which is why his impending departure has been devastating for the Barcelona head coach. And it also means that there are only three nailed-on centre-back options for the upcoming season (Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Chrstensen).

The news came as a shock to Barcelona, but it is a move that Martinez was open to as soon as he found out about Al-Nassr’s interest. He said his goodbyes to his soon-to-be former teammates on Friday, and upon arriving at El Pais airport ahead of starting the next chapter in his career, he spoke to Sport.

“They’ve been very hectic but beautiful days, and it’s been a nice farewell with my teammates… To the fans, I’m grateful for these two wonderful years.”

Martinez’s exit helps – and hinders – Barcelona for next season

While Martinez’s departure does leave Barcelona with Cubarsi, Araujo and Christensen as their only nailed-on central defenders for the upcoming season – Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia can also play there, but the idea is for them to be the options at right-back – it does free up a large portion of salary space that can be used to register first-choice goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and possibly one or two more players.

Attention will now turn to whether Barcelona seek a replacement. As things stand, it will be difficult for a senior option to be signed, given the club’s well-documented financial woes.