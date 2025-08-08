Barcelona

Barcelona have number nine in mind to replace Robert Lewandowski next summer

Barcelona appear to be done in terms of signings for this summer, as they now work to register the ones they have made. Already there is a major question to answer regarding their forward line, with Robert Lewandowski out of contract.

By next summer, Lewandowski will be 37 years of age, and the Polish striker is one of the top two earners in the squad. After four years at the club, by that point, it is presumed Barcelona will move on from the veteran forward, even if he has said he feels like he still has years left in him at the top level.

Barcelona considering move for Harry Kane

Replacing Lewandowski will not be cheap though. Barcelona have a buy clause in Marcus Rashford’s loan contract, which is believed to be in the region of €30-35m, or they could turn to Ferran Torres as a permanent solution. However in recent years they have been linked with more traditional number nines to replace Lewandowski.

According to Indykaila, Barcelona have Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane in mind as a potential replacement for Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich looking to move on from Kane

Their information is that Bayern Munich’s hierarchy have decided to move on from Kane next summer. They considered it a possibility this year, but after a recent meeting, the Bavarian giants are planning for his departure at the end of this season.

Kane would be 33 years old next season, and would have just a year left on his deal at Bayern – a similar situation to when the Catalan giants moved for Lewandowski.

Barcelona Bayern Munich Harry Kane Robert Lewandowski

