Barcelona appear to be done in terms of signings for this summer, as they now work to register the ones they have made. Already there is a major question to answer regarding their forward line, with Robert Lewandowski out of contract.

By next summer, Lewandowski will be 37 years of age, and the Polish striker is one of the top two earners in the squad. After four years at the club, by that point, it is presumed Barcelona will move on from the veteran forward, even if he has said he feels like he still has years left in him at the top level.

Official: Robert Lewandowski has a hamstring problem in his left thigh. The striker is unavailable for Sunday's game and his recovery will determine his return. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 8, 2025

Barcelona considering move for Harry Kane

Replacing Lewandowski will not be cheap though. Barcelona have a buy clause in Marcus Rashford’s loan contract, which is believed to be in the region of €30-35m, or they could turn to Ferran Torres as a permanent solution. However in recent years they have been linked with more traditional number nines to replace Lewandowski.

According to Indykaila, Barcelona have Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane in mind as a potential replacement for Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich looking to move on from Kane

Their information is that Bayern Munich’s hierarchy have decided to move on from Kane next summer. They considered it a possibility this year, but after a recent meeting, the Bavarian giants are planning for his departure at the end of this season.

Exclusive 💣 Big news coming out of Germany🇩🇪! There’s was real chance that Harry Kane🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 could had be sold this summer. That’s right, a big meeting just went down with the Bayern bosses, and it looks like they’re gearing up to let him go next summer🌞.@HKane back in the… pic.twitter.com/Id0ccYYqLz — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 8, 2025

Kane would be 33 years old next season, and would have just a year left on his deal at Bayern – a similar situation to when the Catalan giants moved for Lewandowski.