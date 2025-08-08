Barcelona in advanced talks to sign Atletico Madrid defender

Barcelona are about to lose one central defender in Inigo Martinez, but one could now be set to arrive at the reigning La Liga champions.

Martinez’s impending move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr means that Barcelona will be short of options at centre-back, with the trio of Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen being those at the disposal of Hansi Flick – Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia are also natural central defenders, although they are expected to compete at right-back, while Gerard Martin has been trialled there during pre-season.

It’s far from certain that a like-for-like replacement can be signed due to the club’s well-documented financial woes. As such, there is scope for a younger player to be called up from La Masia, although it could now be that a starlet is signed with the idea of operating between the senior squad and Barca Atletic, which was the initial plan for Roony Bardghji.

And that player could be Geronimo Spina, with Cazurreando (via Sport) reporting that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in talks over a deal for the young Argentine.

Spina, whose arrival at Atleti two years caused some controversy in Argentina, is not close to breaking into the first team squad at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, which is why a deal is being discussed with Barcelona. An agreement has not yet been reached, but it’s anticipated that one will come soon, given that the two clubs are in advanced talks.

Spina will not be a direct replacement for Martinez

Spina is not seen as a possible replacement for Martinez, but rather, his arrival would continue Barcelona’s effort to improve their options in the youth categories. He is seen as someone that can make the step up to the senior squad in the coming years, and that chance could be afforded him sooner rather than later – provided that he does indeed make the move to Catalona.